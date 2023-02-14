HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Dozens of residents have been evacuated as crews battled a fire at an assisted living facility in Northampton County.

Fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Saucon Valley Manor on Main Street in Hellertown, said emergency dispatchers.

Initial reports indicated there were flames visible, and thick, black smoke was seen coming from one of the windows on the second floor.

About 100 people were evacuated and taken to another building, according to crews at the scene.

An administrator at the facility told 69 News that no one was hurt.

It's not yet clear what may have sparked the fire or the extent of damage.