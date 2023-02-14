HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Dozens of people have been evacuated as crews battle a fire at an assisted living facility in Northampton County.

Fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Saucon Valley Manor on Main Street in Hellertown, said emergency dispatchers.

Initial reports indicated there were flames visible, and thick, black smoke was seen coming from one of the windows on the second floor.

About 100 people have been evacuated so far according to a photographer for 69 News at the scene.

It's not yet clear if anyone was hurt or what may have started the fire.