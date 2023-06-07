Abra Health Group, which operates dental and pediatric primary-care services, has acquired the Eugene McGuire pediatric dental practice in South Whitehall Township.



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Abra Health said patients of Dr. McGuire's practice at 1575 Pond Road will see a smooth transition "with no changes in the dedicated and experienced staff," and appointments will proceed as scheduled.



"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional dental care and further expand our services to meet the evolving needs of our patients," Dr Michael Skolnick, chief executive of Abra Health, said in a statement.



The Abra statement said Dr. Eugene McGuire, DDS, has been serving the community for more than 35 years.



"Renowned for its family-oriented approach, the practice has built a strong reputation for providing a dental home within a safe and comfortable environment, ensuring the alleviation of fear and anxiety for young patients," the Abra statement said.



The McGuire practice will be integrated into Abra's Smiles 4 Keeps brand, which also has practices in Bartonsville, Hazleton, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. A new Smiles 4 Keeps will open in the West End Theater District of Allentown later this summer.



Doctors Michael and Brooke Skolnick, a husband-and-wife dental team, founded what is now known as Abra Health in 2008. The company has clinics in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The business now has more than 700 employees.