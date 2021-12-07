BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Before diving into budget ordinances for 2022, Bethlehem City Council at its meeting Tuesday night heard from two residents who told council it needs to do more to increase accessibility in the city.
One of the residents, a disabled veteran and athlete, said, "You do nothing for disabled. I can't practice anywhere in the state."
Shawna Nipper said she recently moved to Bethlehem. She chided council for the lack of parking accessibility in her neighborhood and said it needs to look into other methods to number accessible parking spaces on the streets.
Councilmember Grace Crampsie-Smith, in her closing comments, thanked the two citizens for their comments. She said the city is looking to hire a director of inclusion and equity, a position which should start the process of improving accessibility in the city.
2022 budget
In budget news, council approved the following ordinances which will receive a final vote at the legislative body's Dec. 21 meeting:
- Appropriations in the sum of $93,250,000 for the general fund;
- $23,625,000 for the water fund;
- $17,725,000 for the sewer fund;
- $1,956,313 for the golf course enterprise fund;
- $2,399,415 for the liquid fuels fund;
- $17,376,949 for the capital budget for non-utilities;
- $8,094,897 for the capital budget for water utilities; and
- $9,847,911 for the capital budget for sewer utilities.
Also, ordinances for $6,296,726 for the community development block grant and $6,011,357 for the storm water fund were OK'd.
The Northampton County tax rate for 2022 for general city purposes was set at 8.61 mills on each dollar of assessed valuation.
The Lehigh County tax rate for 2022 for general city purposes was set at 2.72 mills on each dollar of assessed valuation.
Other news
In other actions, council approved an award to Mohawk Contracting and Development LLC for Traffic Signal upgrades in the amount of $125,233. Also, council awarded Engle-Hambright & Davies Inc., Wyomissing, a contract for self-insured workers' compensation program management services for $57,000 annually through Dec. 31, 2025.
In addition, council approved the recommendation of Mayor Bob Donchez to appoint Elena Ostock to the fine arts commission.