S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Two separate crashes are causing traffic delays on Route 22 in the Lehigh Valley Wednesday morning.
The wrecks both happened on Route 22 eastbound near Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall Township, state police said around 6 a.m.
At least one vehicle is overturned, police said.
Icy road conditions have been reported in the area.
Troopers are currently investigating 2 separate crashes on SR 22 E/B at Cedar Crest, S. Whitehall Twp.,Lehigh Co., which includes an overturned vehicle. Report of icy road conditions. Expect delays. @wfmztraffic @mcall @lvtraffic @lehighvalley pic.twitter.com/Z2R5d1UrIh— Trooper Branosky (@PSPTroopMPIO) February 10, 2021
Traffic is backed up, and drivers should expect delays for the morning commute.
State police did not say if injuries were reported.