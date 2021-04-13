ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A man accused of trying to rob an Allentown bank reportedly asked for a phone number for the secret service, so he could let the agency know what he was doing.
Allentown police arrested Jamal Brazell after he allegedly walked into a Wells Fargo Bank Monday afternoon in Center City and told a teller he was robbing the bank. District Judge Rashid Santiago later arraigned the 42-year-old, setting bail at $20,000.
Allentown police were dispatched to the bank at 702 N. Seventh St. just after 1:30 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery. Officers were given the description of a man who allegedly walked inside and declared he was robbing the bank, according to the criminal complaint filed against Brazell.
Brazell reportedly put a backpack on the counter and told a teller, “This is a robbery, this is a robbery,” according to court records. He then allegedly said, “You don’t want to get physical with me.”
Police report that Brazell said he needed the phone number for the U.S. Secret Service, so he could call them to let agents know that he was robbing the bank. He then grabbed his backpack and walked out. Court records do not indicate that Brazell brandished any kind of weapon or took anything from the bank.
Brazell proceeded to walk south on North Seventh Street, and officers detained him in the area of North Sixth and Allen streets. A teller identified him as the would-be bank robber.
Police charged Brazell with two felony counts of robbery and a single misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 20.