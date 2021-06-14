ALLENTOWN, Pa. | When Allentown police were called to a disturbance and found a man hiding inside a business, he allegedly admitted to a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins.
Authorities charged Carlos E. Pena, no confirmable address, with burglary and theft in connection with four business break-ins. District Judge Michael Pochron arraigned the 32-year-old last Friday, setting bail at $50,000.
Allentown police responded to the first burglary report in the first block of North Sixth Street on June 2. The shop owner reported that a window had been broken, and that several electronic items valued at nearly $3,100 were stolen, according to the criminal complaint filed against Pena.
The victim provided police with surveillance video.
Shortly after 8 a.m. June 10, police were dispatched to a barbershop in the 600 block of North Seventh Street for a report of an attempted burglary. The front door lock had been damaged, and video surveillance reportedly showed a man later identified as Pena attempting to break in with what appeared to be a stick. The damage totaled $300.
Police later responded to another attempted burglary at a clothing store in the same block. The store manager reported that an alarm went off about 5:30 a.m. She arrived at work to find the front door lock damaged.
About 8:15 p.m. that night, police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Seventh Street for a report of a disturbance. Officers reported finding Pena hiding inside the business.
The victim told authorities that he had video of Pena entering his shop and stealing several clippers valued at roughly $1,000. The video showed Pena wearing the same clothes he was wearing when police found him.
He allegedly told officers that he’d broken in and later confessed to the other burglaries and attempted break-ins, according to court records.
Authorities charged Pena with four counts of burglary and two counts each of theft and criminal mischief. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for July 9.