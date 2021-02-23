ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege that a pair of Allentown men used a stolen car to break into a North 14th Street garage last month.
Philip J. Rivera and Luis A. Cruz, both of West Linden Street, face a handful of conspiracy charges in connection with the less-than-subtle, early-morning burglary attempt that was caught on the homeowner’s surveillance camera.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 900 block of North 14th Street about 3 a.m. Jan. 25 for a report of a burglary in progress. The homeowner told officers that the intruders damaged the doors of his garage to get inside, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities said a juvenile was also involved.
Police said video from the homeowner’s Ring surveillance camera showed a green Honda CRV twice back into the garage doors. The video reportedly shows three people standing around the garage, while the driver backs the CRV into the doors, according to court records.
One person slips into the garage, while the other two wait outside, according to police.
Shortly after responding to the burglary call, officers spot a vehicle matching the description on Russell Street. The vehicle speeds away, and police find it again at 11th and Early streets. Everyone in the car ran, and officers apprehended Cruz, Rivera and the juvenile a short distance away. Court records do not specify the whereabouts of the fourth person reportedly in the CRV.
Police said paint on the CRV appeared to match the color and location of where it backed into the garage. The car parked inside sustained heavy front-end damage from the Honda ramming into the garage door.
Authorities later learned that the CRV was stolen sometime in the hours before the break-in from a home on North Irving Street. It’s not clear from court records whether anything was taken from inside the North 14th Street garage.
Cruz and Rivera, both 25, each face single counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, all felonies.
District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned both men, setting bail for each at $50,000. Rivera was released from custody earlier this month after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. Cruz, however, remains in custody after failing to post bail. Both men are awaiting preliminary hearings scheduled for March 10.