The attorney for 35-year-old Adam Zaborowksi says he questions his client's mental health following a string of events that started at a Cigars International in Bethlehem Township July 31.
Zaborowski refused to wear a mask in the store, and he was asked to leave.
"The defendant at this point took two cigars with an approximate value of $18, and when an employee went to confront him about that, he decided to turn this situation over $18 into a deadly confrontation," said Alec Colquhoun, Northampton County Assistant District Attorney.
A videotape of the encounter was shown during Zaborowski's preliminary hearing Thursday in Northampton County.
Zaborowski is seen pulling out a gun, firing into the air, and then at the clerk.
Edward Fox testified that although the bullet missed him, he was hit by something that left a scratch.
Zaborowski fled.
The next day, police and state troopers caught up with him near his Slatington, Lehigh County home.
That's when police say Zaborowski opened fire a second time.
Police returned fire and Zaborowski was hit, along with a Slatington officer who received minor injuries.
Zaborowski's attorney says at the time of the incidents, his client lost his job and was engaged in a custody battle.
"People have had a lot of stress in their lives during this Covid virus and they handle stress in different ways and Adam mishandled his stress in his life and we're going to try and get to the bottom of it with a psychologist and mental health evaluation," said attorney John Waldron.
Zaborowski pleaded not guilty to the Northampton County charges.
He's set to appear in Lehigh County on charges related to the police shootout at the end of October.