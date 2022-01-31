EASTON, Pa. - A lawsuit filed Monday aims to require Lehigh County to count 257 mail-in ballots from the 2021 general election that were disqualified because they were missing the handwritten date on the outer envelope.
The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, comes one day before the county’s board of elections is scheduled to certify the results of the general election, according to a news release from the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania.
The ACLU says it filed the lawsuit on behalf of five county residents who had not provided the handwritten date on the outer envelope. The five voters who filed suit also have asked the court to temporarily halt the county from certifying the results while the case is heard, the ACLU said.
The Lehigh County Office of Voter Registration initially intended to count the disqualified ballots, but a subsequent ruling in Commonwealth Court deemed them ineligible under state law.
In the complaint filed Monday in federal court, the ACLU argues that disqualifying the undated ballots violates both the federal Civil Rights Act and the Constitution. The Civil Rights Act prohibits disqualifying a person’s vote if the reason for disqualification is “not material in determining whether such individual is qualified under State law to vote(.)”
The lawsuit says the county’s failure to notify the voters of the errors violates the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.
The ballots involve the third and final spot for the Court of Common Pleas in Lehigh County. As it stands, only 74 votes divide Republican candidate, David Ritter, who is in the lead, and Democratic candidate Zachary Cohen.