ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania wrote a letter to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin, criticizing his plan to have county detectives monitor drop boxes to help enforce the law prohibiting people from dropping off more than one ballot.
Martin's plan would have county detectives monitoring security footage of drop boxes, as well as monitoring sites in-person to make sure people aren't illegally dropping off more than one ballot.
The ACLU asked Martin to stop his plan to send detectives to monitor the drop boxes.
Martin also urged the county board of elections to add a notice to each drop box that warn voters of the criminal penalties ($2500 fine or imprisonment for two years or both) for depositing “any other ballot envelope but your own.” Martin also urged the board to limit the hours voters may use boxes, which the ACLU says would make it more difficult for voters to return ballots.
In its letter, the ACLU said sending law enforcement officers to monitor drop boxes "appears to cross the line into unlawful harassment and intimidation of voters."
Martin said Thursday there would be no intimidation of voters.
The ACLU notes that a person is allowed to drop off more than one ballot if that voter is a designated agent for persons entitled by law to have assistance in voting. Many voters with disabilities are physically unable either to deposit their ballot in a mail box, or return it in person to the county offices.
The existence of surveillance video as a security measure, by itself, should be adequate for Martin's purpose of enforcing the law, the ACLU said, "while the physical presence of law enforcement creates an unacceptable risk of inappropriate confrontation."
The ACLU said the totality of Martin's actions, including his public statements, his letter to the Board of Elections suggesting stronger signage around drop boxes, and the placement of law enforcement personnel to observe the drop boxes "is an intimidation tactic designed to discourage legal forms of voting, be it by mail or the use of drop boxes."
Martin has previously said that the officers at the ballot boxes wouldn't be intimidating at all.
"They won't be in uniform. You wouldn't be able to distinguish them from anybody else. So it's hardly in any way intimidating to a voter," Martin has said.