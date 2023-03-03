HELLERTOWN, Pa. — The American Civil Liberties Union is saying it could take legal action against the Saucon Valley School District after the district rescinded its approval for the After School Satan Club to use district facilities.

In a letter sent Friday to the Saucon Valley School District, the ACLU of Pennsylvania and the ACLU says the decision to deny the After School Satan Club access to school facilities violates the First Amendment, according to a news release by the ACLU.

The letter asks the district immediately reinstate the previously agreed upon meeting dates for the club. The letter asks the district to comply with its request by noon on March 7.

The district superintendent had said the club had failed to meet all district requirements and therefore violates policy.

The district had initially granted approval to the club. It rescinded the approval days after a threat was made against the district by a man who referenced the After School Satan Club.

"Although the district initially approved TST’s [Satanic Temple, Inc.] application, it rescinded the approval after receiving complaints and a violent threat. As explained in the ACLU’s letter, however, the First Amendment prohibits the government from denying access to school facilities based on the objections or reactions of others to the club’s speech or religion," the ACLU said in its news release.

"The letter notes that the reason cited for the district’s decision to rescind approval for TST’s application — that TST failed to make clear that the club is not sponsored by the district — is pretextual and discriminatory. Not only has TST included a disclaimer on its introductory letter to parents and permission slip, but other organizations using district facilities, including a Christian after-school club, have not done so and are still permitted to meet at district schools," the ACLU said.

“Under the First Amendment, the government can’t treat one religious group less favorably than another, and it can’t give objectors or hecklers a ‘veto’ over unpopular speech by denying groups like the After School Satan Club access to a public forum,” said Sara Rose, deputy legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania. “The district made the right decision by initially granting TST’s application, and we urge officials to do the right thing now.”

June Everett, director of TST’s ASSC programming, added: “We have done nothing, other than merely existing and exercising our religion, to cause the threats made against the district. The district’s suggestion that we are to blame is deeply offensive. There’s often a misconception about our religious beliefs and practices, but we will not accept discrimination by government officials. The After School Satan Club is a vital resource for children and families, and we will continue to defend its right to meet.”