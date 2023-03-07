The ACLU says the Saucon Valley School District will stick to its decision to not allow the After School Satan Club to use the district's facilities.

The Saucon Valley School District informed the organization Tuesday about its decision.

The ACLU sent a letter to school officials last week asking them to reinstate the club's meeting dates. They argue preventing the After School Satan Club's meetings violates the First Amendment. It had asked the district to answer its request by noon Tuesday.

“It’s unfortunate that the school district is doubling down on its unconstitutional and discriminatory action against the club and The Satanic Temple. We are consulting with our clients as they carefully consider their next steps," said Sara Rose, deputy legal director for the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

The district superintendent had said the club had failed to meet all district requirements and therefore violates policy.

The district had initially granted approval to the club. It rescinded the approval days after a threat was made against the district by a man who referenced the After School Satan Club. Ceu Uk, of Charlotte, North Carolina, is accused of making the threat, and is now behind bars.