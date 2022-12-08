EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - While it is the season of giving, many of us often get busy with our own holiday gatherings, and miss out on the chance to help others. Second Harvest Food Bank is making sure military families in need don't fall through the cracks. But it's not something limited to the holiday season.

Inside Second Harvest Food Bank in East Allen Township, the hustle and bustle that's typical to the holiday season could be seen Thursday morning.

"In addition to the shelf-stable food," Nicole Folino, Community Services Manager with Second Harvest, said, "we also send out a dozen eggs, a gallon of milk, two pounds, perishable protein and 10 pounds of vegetables."

But this kind of work isn't seasonal. It's something volunteers help with every single month for veterans and their families. Folino says each month, volunteers help pack up to 600 boxes of food. Each share, going out to each military household, contains about 30 meals.

Each month, the Military Share boxes are distributed to approximately 500 veterans and their families in five different counties.

"Our Military Share families are some of our widest range of underserved families, in our communities," Folino said.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, nearly a quarter of active-duty service members were food insecure in 2020.

Feeding America says limited income, high cost of living and frequent mandatory moves are some of the challenges leading to that.

"I believe that serving our military families is truly an act of valor," Folino said.

It's an act of valor that wouldn't be possible without the volunteers. On Thursday, about 20 lended their hands.

"The military, not only the people serving, but their entire families have supported our country for so long," volunteer Kathy Miller said. "And I think that it's easy to overlook that sometimes when we get busy with our own things around the holidays."

"I think this will be our fourth consecutive year on at the food bank," another volunteer, Paul Strafer, said. "Any small way I can contribute to my country and to my veterans, it's, especially during the holidays, which is such a tough time for a lot of people. You know, it makes me feel great."

To find out how you can get involved, head to the Second Harvest Food Bank website.