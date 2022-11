ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The new leader of the Allentown School District wants to get to know the community.

Interim Superintendent Carol Birks is inviting students and parents to a forum Wednesday night.

She joined the district late last month after the district parted ways with John Stanford.

The forum starts at 5:30 p.m. at Hays Elementary School.

You can RSVP on the district's website.