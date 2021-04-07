ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam visited St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus in Allentown to discuss vaccine hesitancy among some sectors of the community.
"We're here to tell you that the vaccine is safe,” Beam said.
During her visit, Beam insisted the vaccines made it through extensive clinical trials.
"These clinical trials were conducted according to the rigorous standards set forth by the federal government. Only vaccines that meet these tough federal standards are going to be approved for use in clinics like the one we're in today,” she said.
St. Luke’s partnered with several groups, including the Muslim Aid Initiative.
"Recently, we released a multi-language health information video featuring ten different health care providers in eight different languages,” said Muslim Aid Initiative founder Rabiul Chowdhury.
Chowdhury spent much of his time during the pandemic addressing vaccine hesitancy among those in the Muslim community.
“All of the providers explained their positive vaccine experience and encouraged the community to get vaccinated,” he added.
At least one local religious leader agreed with Beam that vaccine hesitation is more of a personal belief rather than one rooted in religious beliefs.
"We also have been trying to mitigate the hesitancy that happens in virtual echo chambers, certainly lots of misinformation out there. We've been presenting at webinars to let people know there are no religious reservations in Islam,” Mohammad Elshinawy, of Jesus Son of Mary Mosque in Upper Macungie, said.
St. Luke’s also partnered with Lehigh Valley Muslim Community Activists, the Ortiz Ark Foundation, the Unidos Foundation, Promise Neighborhood of the Lehigh Valley and Lehigh on the Horizon along with many other community organizations such as churches, the Hispanic Center and the NAACP to reach other racial and ethnic minority populations.