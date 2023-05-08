BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A scary situation, often heard around the nation, hits close to home for some local college students after a threat of an active shooter at Lehigh University Sunday night as students were on campus studying for finals. It turned out to be a hoax, but students say it was surreal.

Police packed the area of East Packer Avenue and Wester Street around 10 p.m. Sunday. Some of them were armed with rifles and protective shields.

"My friend pulled up a camera of the view, recorded and it was literally right outside," Lehigh University graduate student Alexis Javier said.

Javier says he watched as armed officers swarmed the area as he and his friends were inside a building that was just feet away from the reports of an active shooter on campus.

"It was pretty surprising, because I've just never been through an experience like that before. And, you know, given all the recent shootings happening at schools, it's obviously very concerning," Javier said.

"It was serious because the email said to run, hide and to fight," Lehigh University senior Erik Glasthal said.

Lehigh University sent out mass alerts to students and staff about a warning of an active shooter in the area. But then a few minutes later, the university sent out another alert saying the threat didn't appear credible, but students should shelter in place just in case.

"As soon as I read that email, there were police officers who came in with their assault rifles and the protective shields, who were scouring FML," Glasthal said. "They did a whole search of the building."

About 45 minutes later, the threat was determined to be a hoax. Lehigh University told 69 News that someone from outside the area called the Northampton County 911's non-emergency line saying there was an active shooter in "the main building."

Lehigh University is working with the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police to determine who made the phone call leading to the fake threat.

The investigation is ongoing as of Monday afternoon.