CATASAUQUA, Pa. – An active shooter training drill will take place at Catasauqua High School Friday morning.
An announcement shared by the high school said an increased emergency responder presence and a brief loud noise within the building may occur during the drill, which is scheduled to occur between 8 a.m. and noon.
The drill will test procedures and "better prepare for an act of aggression" within the facilities, the school stated. However, students will not participate in the exercise.
During the training, the entrances to Catasauqua High School on Willowbrook and Bullshead roads will be closed.