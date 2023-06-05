The war of words over Freshpet Inc. continues.
On Friday, the pet-food maker with operations in Northampton County said it would interview activist investor JANA Partners' nominees to Freshpet's board.
JANA responded Monday that Freshpet's move is a "halfhearted adjustment" that will not lead to change. New York City-based JANA said it owns 9.5% of Freshpet's shares outstanding. Activist investors such as JANA buy stakes in companies and then push for changes in operations and management to boost profit and share prices.
Last month, JANA nominated four candidates for Freshpet's board. Later, JANA said Freshpet moved to block change on the board, a claim Freshpet disputed. On Friday, after the "unplanned resignation" of board member David Basto, Freshpet said it was ready to talk with the JANA nominees.
JANA was not impressed. It says Freshpet's board has not served shareholders, while Freshpet says it has the right team in place. It accuses JANA of trying to force a sale of the company.
Shares of Freshpet have fallen about 65% in two years, and JANA said Monday that the offer to interview its board nominees will not fix the company's problems.
"We believe the Freshpet board's latest bid to patch its fundamental governance issues with the smallest, halfhearted adjustment is yet another self-serving attempt to preserve the status quo," Barry Rosenstein, managing partner at JANA, said in a statement.
Rosenstein blamed the board for "rampant conflicts of interest, oversight failures, breaches of fiduciary duty and entrenchment tactics." He added, "We will continue to advocate for the meaningful board-level change required at Freshpet and remain open to a resolution that satisfactorily achieves it."
Freshpet said in its Friday statement that it has been talking with JANA for almost nine months in an attempt to avoid a proxy fight, a battle for control of an organization.
"The board and management have engaged on more than a dozen occasions with JANA since it first disclosed its holdings on September 22, 2022," the company said.
Freshpet has operations in Hanover Township and Ennis, Texas. Its headquarters is in Secaucus, New Jersey. The company will hold its annual meeting July 25.
Shares in Freshpet are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FRPT. The share price was $62.00 at 3:30 p.m. Monday. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $73.48 and as low as $36.02.
On July 1, 2021, the shares reached $176.57.
The company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is about $2.98 billion.
