ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Activists held a rally in Allentown Tuesday in favor of a $15-an-hour minimum wage.
They marched from the old Lehigh County courthouse to city hall.
The demonstration was part of a statewide action following the passage of a COVID-19 relief package in the U.S. House over the weekend. They say they want the higher minimum wage to remain in the Senate's version of the bill.
"We are on a walking tour of Allentown. We are taking the COVID relief bill and we are moving from Susan Wild's in the House, where it passed, and we are moving to Senator Casey's office, where the bill is hanging out now waiting for them to chop it up," said Ashleigh Strange with Lehigh Valley Stands Up.
Similar rallies were held in Harrisburg, Hazleton, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.