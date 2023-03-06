Activists say they're trying to stop Lehigh Valley Hospital from sending a comatose patient - who's an undocumented immigrant - back to her home country.

Immigrant activists claim the woman's family is unable to pay the growing medical bills, and because of that, LVHN is considering flying the wife and mother of two back to her native Dominican Republic as early as Wednesday to receive care there instead.

The immigrant advocacy group CASA says the woman has been in a coma after suffering complications from aneurysm surgery in late December.

Advocates say she requires a high level of care and they fear transporting her to a facility in the Dominican Republic - something they refer to as "medical deportation" - could put her life at risk.

LVHN sent us a statement in response, but it did not specifically address any of the allegations made by the activists.

The hospital said it would be illegal to discuss patient matters publicly.

The statement said in part that LVHN "works tirelessly with patients and their families to ensure they receive appropriate care."