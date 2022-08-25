BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Established actor brings Hollywood to his hometown, and heads a film program at alma mater, Bethlehem Catholic High School

A well-known actor and director from Bethlehem is returning to his roots, to teach young students in his trade. Daniel Roebuck, known for movies like "The Fugitive" and "U.S. Marshals," will go back to where he went to high school to head up a film program.

Roebuck will also play Grandpa Munster in Rob Zombie's soon-to-be released version of "The Munsters."

"I've been in hundreds of movies, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of television episodes," Roebuck said.

But Bethlehem's own Daniel Roebuck is much more than just an actor, writer and director.

He's also the co-founder of the nonprofit, A Channel of Peace, producing films about family, forgiveness and faith.

"As a kid who grew up in Bethlehem, I had a dream of going to Hollywood becoming an actor," Roebuck said.

Now, Roebuck wants to bring Hollywood back to his hometown.

"There's a lot of amazing young people here in the Lehigh Valley, who want to be actors, they want to be writers, they want to be directors, producers, camera operators," he said.

That's why Roebuck, a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School, is bringing all that back to where it all began for him.

This September, he's starting a new film program at his alma mater. The program will initially just be offered for freshman and sophomore students as an extracurricular activity. Roebuck hopes it'll soon meet requirements to become an accredited course within a few years -- and not just at Bethlehem Catholic.

"If I can look five years in the future," he said, "I don't want there to be kid in the Valley who wants to make movies or has a heart for making movies, I don't want there to not be an opportunity for them to do that."

Roebuck says aside from being his alma mater, Bethehem Catholic is a great place to launch the program, because he'll have other dedicated teachers helping him.