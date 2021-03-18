BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Daniel Dae Kim is well-known for many roles. He's on the popular TV show the Good Doctor. He's also a Bethlehem native and graduate of Freedom High School. Kim also wants to be known as an activist standing up for Asian Americans.
"There are several moments in a country's history that charts its course for the future for Asian Americans. That moment is now. What happens now and in the coming months will send a message for generations to come whether we matter," Kim said.
Kim made the remarks as part of his testimony Thursday before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties in the wake of increased violent attacks targeting Asians.
Kim is urging lawmakers to pass bills condemning anti-Asian sentiment, citing several bills that have been drafted, but have not gone further.
"I'm not naive enough to think I'm going to convince all of you to stand up for us, trust me, I've seen your voting records, but, I am speaking to those who humanity still matters," Kim said.
Kim says something must be done now to stop the violence and discrimination, and he will not stop fighting.
"We are 23 million strong, we are united and we are waking up," Kim said.