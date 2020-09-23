BANGOR, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley native with Hollywood experience returned to the region this week to produce his second locally-shot film.
Daniel Roebuck and his daughter Grace wrote "Lucky Louie" together while they had some time off.
"I've been in hundreds of movies, and hundreds and hundreds of TV shows. I've never been directed by a daughter and dad together," Roebuck said.
The duo is also directing the movie together. On Wednesday, the team and their crew spent time filming a scene in Bangor, Northampton County.
"Lucky Louie is about an old retired cop who is obsessed with a bank robbery he can't solve, he never could solve in this cold case file," Roebuck said.
Lucky Louie is Roebuck's second film in the Lehigh Valley. In 2017, he directed "Getting Grace," which also sourced local talent.
"It's beautiful and it is community," Roebuck said. "It's like Eden to me, there's no place like it on Earth."
The crew expects to spend three weeks shooting in the Lehigh Valley. The goal is to complete the film by next summer.