ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An actress who was born and raised in Allentown has been nominated for a Golden Globe award.
Amanda Seyfried was nominated for best supporting actress in the drama "Mank," about a 1930s Hollywood screenwriter's development of the screenplay for the movie "Citizen Kane." Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, Jodie Foster, and Helena Zengel were also nominated for the best supporting actress award.
Seyfried graduated from William Allen High School in 2003. Other movies she has acted in include 'Mean Girls" and "Mamma Mia!"
Here's a thread of this year's #GoldenGlobes nominations! For a full list with pictures and bios visit https://t.co/g3KJvHTGlp— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 3, 2021