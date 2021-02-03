Golden Globe Nominations Film Drama Supporting Actress

In this image released by Netflix, Amanda Seyfried appears in a scene from "Mank." Seyfried was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 for her role in the film.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Netflix

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An actress who was born and raised in Allentown has been nominated for a Golden Globe award.

Amanda Seyfried was nominated for best supporting actress in the drama "Mank," about a 1930s Hollywood screenwriter's development of the screenplay for the movie "Citizen Kane." Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, Jodie Foster, and Helena Zengel were also nominated for the best supporting actress award.

Seyfried graduated from William Allen High School in 2003. Other movies she has acted in include 'Mean Girls" and "Mamma Mia!"

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.