ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Comedian Adam Sandler is making a stop in Allentown.

He'll bring his unique brand of comedy and song to the PPL Center on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.

The show is kicking off a 15-stop tour for Sandler.

The Allentown performance will also kick off the season opening weekend for the Phantoms. They hit the ice Oct. 22 and 23.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 16 online or at the PPL Center's QNB Box Office.