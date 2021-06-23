ALLENTOWN, Pa. | This is something worth getting excited about: Children with disabilities, who hopping on a bike, some for the first time.
"Look, she's doing it. Yay!"
"When you go forward, I want you to use your toes," local onlookers cheered.
"I tell people all the time, right now is the best time to be disabled, because there's so many amazing advancements in technology and things that we can do, and they can get out and be as active as possible," said Chris Kaag, of the IM ABLE Foundation.
Chris Kaag runs the IM ABLE Foundation, and he's teamed up with Phantoms Charities and the sled hockey team to provide the athletes a chance to expand their abilities beyond the ice.
"We believe that when we have that kind of synergy, we can really make a great difference," noted Jennifer Keeble, executive director, director of Phantoms Charities.
"I've been in hand cycling for over 15 years," Kaag noted. "I mountain bike and do all kinds of things with my arms. That's the exact same thing I want to try to give to everybody else, to give them that possibility."
It's what put a smile on faces this afternoon outside the PPL Center in Allentown.
"He has been on every last one of these bikes and he can't wait to get on the next one," said Amanda Kepier, a participant's parent.
"I've been looking for something like this for so long and invested so much money as a parent, and not knowing the resources, it was so hard and to be able to get the resources and be able to give her the bike is amazing," added Melissa Ramirez, another enthusiastic parent.