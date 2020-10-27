ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The pendulum of the U.S. Supreme Court swung to the conservative side when Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in.
The Pennsylvania Republican Party has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a ruling last week where the justices let a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling stand regarding mail-in ballots being accepted after Election Day. Right now, if a ballot is postmarked on Election Day and received by November 6, that vote will be counted.
"My opinion on this would be, that likelihood is slim and none, because we are too close to an election," said Seth Weber with DeSales University.
In 2006 the U.S. Supreme Court adopted the Purcell Principle saying courts should not change election rules just prior to an election because doing so could confuse voters.
Pennsylvania is not the only election case possibly before the high court. Democrats in Wisconsin learned Monday night the justices rejected a call to reinstate an extension order to allow ballots to count if postmarked on November 3 and received by November 9.
The Republican Party in North Carolina is also asking the high court to reconsider an extension on when mail-in ballots can be accepted.
Some say if these changes are made it would go against Purcell and put into question Barrett's ability to be impartial after telling senators she would.
"I think you can make the argument that any reasonable person would question her impartiality despite the fact that she is arguing that she is going to be independent," Dardani said.