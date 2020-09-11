EASTON, Pa. | The Bethlehem man who admitted in June to a 2011 rape along Bethlehem’s tow path tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his guilty plea the day he was scheduled to be sentenced.
Justo E. Garcia pleaded guilty earlier this summer to a single felony count of rape. Authorities charged the now 42-year-old last year in connection with the May 19, 2011, attack off the tow path near The Ice House in Bethlehem.
Garcia, formerly of the 1900 block of East Market Street, was in state prison in New Mexico, when investigators used what authorities deemed overwhelming DNA evidence to link him to the crime and file charges against him.
Northampton County Judge Paula Roscioli would have sentenced Garcia at the time of his guilty plea but was prohibited from doing so until a sexually violent predator assessment had been completed.
In August, Garcia filed a motion on his own to withdraw his guilty plea. On Friday, he acknowledged that he voluntarily pleaded guilty and said he recalled the judge telling him at the time that she would not allow him to withdraw his plea.
The judge noted that she wouldn't allow Garcia to withdraw his guilty plea because she would have imposed, at the time of the plea, an agreed upon sentence were it not for the need to delay sentencing for the sexually violent predator assessment.
Reading from a prepared statement, Garcia told the court that he also recalled the judge telling him that she would only allow him to withdraw his plea in the face of a "manifest injustice." He proceeded to cite court precedent and argue that his plea should be invalid because the prosecution relied on hearsay testimony at his preliminary hearing.
Garcia argued that he has the right to confront all witnesses against him at all levels and his accuser chose not to testify at his preliminary hearing. The prosecution relied solely on the testimony of the investigating officer, he said.
Judge Roscioli quickly shot down Garcia's jailhouse legal arguments, calling his reliance on his cited court precedent "misplaced." The prosecution is allowed to use hearsay evidence at a preliminary hearing, and the victim's lack of testimony at the district court level was not an indication that she was not available to testify at trial, she said.
"This is not a case that would have been made on testimony alone," the judge noted. "Your DNA was all over her."
Garcia then chose to attack his guilty plea, arguing he was under duress and pressure to accept a plea. He also opted to make claims that his attorney was ineffective and helped the prosecution make its case by sharing information.
The judge read from the transcript of Garcia's guilty plea to make it clear she gave him every opportunity to discuss the plea with his attorney and to assure him every precaution would be taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to assure a safe trial, if that was his choice.
"I'm at peace with it your honor," Garcia said at the time of his plea, according to the transcript.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Tatum Wilson defended Garcia's attorney, insisting he never divulged any information to the prosecution and noted that he vigorously challenged the DNA evidence.
The prosecution introduced hearsay testimony and physical evidence at the preliminary hearing and allowing Garcia to withdraw his plea and go to trial now would prove prejudicial to the prosecution, Wilson argued. She told the judge that witnesses were scheduled to come in from Erie, Arizona and New Mexico at the time Garcia was scheduled for trial.
The prosecution would now need to round up witnesses scattered across the country, and the victim, who was prepared to testify, has not been in communication with the district attorney's office since the plea, Wilson said.
The judge denied Garcia's request to withdraw his plea but did agree to delay sentencing until he could be evaluated by his own expert. He has tried to also vacate his plea arguing he was not interviewed for his sexually violent predator assessment.
The doctor with the state’s sexual offenders assessment board told the court that it's common for defendants not to be interviewed for such assessments. Defense attorney James Connell told the court that he recommends his clients not agree to such interviews.
The judge said Garcia has a right to be evaluated by his own expert and delayed sentencing until Oct. 27.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to withdraw the remaining 11 charges. Wilson, who prosecuted the case, said in June that Garcia faced the same prison sentence of 10 to 20 years had he been convicted at trial.
At the time of the attack, the victim told police she was jogging and had just passed under the Minsi Trail Bridge, when a man grabbed her from behind. She reported looking down to see her attacker holding what appeared to be a serrated knife, according to court records. Garcia dragged her toward the river through waist-high brush and sexually assaulted her.
The victim told investigators she stayed on the ground for some time in case her attacker was still nearby before immediately reporting the attack.