EASTON, Pa. | A Nazareth man could spend up to 20 years in state prison after he sexually assaulted a young boy and used his first victim to gain access to four others.
Northampton County Judge Michael Koury on Friday sentenced Robert C. Herbst to seven to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation. The 38-year-old also faces a lifetime registration as a sex offender after he was deemed a sexually violent predator.
Herbst pleaded guilty in May to four counts of indecent assault and single counts of corruption of minors and sexual abuse of children for possessing child pornography. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors withdrew 15 other charges.
Investigators had alleged that Herbst sexually assaulted five juveniles, who were all under the age of 13, at his Nazareth borough home. The victims were known to Herbst.
Defense attorney Gary Asteak said Herbst himself was sexually assaulted by a man when he was young. Asteak said his client was “pushed” through high school, calling him “a little slow.”
He’s never been married, he no longer has a girlfriend, family rarely visited him in jail and Herbst has no contact with his twin brother, the one person with whom you’d think he’d be close, according to Asteak.
“He’s lost, he’s alone, he’s damaged,” the defense told the court.
Herbst has never denied his guilt, nor put the victims through the additional trauma of testifying, Asteak said. That’s not to mitigate his guilt, the defense said, but rather to show he’s a damaged man who’s not “lurking in the shadows.”
Asteak asked the court to show some mercy in sentencing a man who wants to get better.
Herbst briefly addressed the court, telling the judge that he takes responsibility for what he’s done. Before imposing sentence, Koury asked Herbst if he’d like to tell the court, in his own words, what he had done.
“I’m sorry,” he said. “I don’t know what else to say.”
Assistant District Attorney Laura Majewski read into the record a victim impact statement written by the family of one of the victims.
The victim transformed from a fun, outgoing boy to a traumatized kid, who suffers from emotional distress and has contemplated suicide, according to the impact statement. Herbst’s actions affected the entire family and took the victim’s childhood, she said.
“What (Herbst) did will haunt him for the rest of his life,” according to the family’s statement.
Majewski called Herbst’s actions intentional and methodical. No amount of prison time will every compare to the pain and suffering the families will experience for the rest of their lives, she said.
Koury said the victims were particularly vulnerable given their ages. Herbst groomed the victims and told them not to tell anyone what had happened, which warrants a consecutive sentence, the judge said
Investigators said the assaults took place between roughly January 2016 and July 2018, when a victim first reported the incidents to authorities.
The victim told investigators that he saw Herbst watching pornography and masturbating in front of him and two friends, according to court records. The boy reported to police that he also allegedly saw Herbst perform a sex act on two of his friends, according to records.
Herbst allegedly invited the victim to join him and asked the boy to "whip it out," according to records. When the boy refused his sexual advances, Herbst allegedly tried unsuccessfully to remove the victim's pants, according to police.
Investigators and a caseworker with Northampton County interviewed the other victims, who all provided authorities with the exact same version of what happened in Herbst's home. Each boy referenced the same laptop Herbst allegedly used to watch pornography and the same sex toy he allegedly used by name.
One victim told investigators that Herbst encouraged him to use the sex toy and another alleges Herbst assaulted him on a regular basis for almost a year.
After filing the initial set of charges, police and county authorities conducted additional investigations into other juveniles who had contact with Herbst to assure there were no other victims.
That's when investigators learned of a fifth victim, who was allegedly assaulted five times between January and March 2016. The victim told investigators that Herbst touched him on several occasions. In one instance, the boy asked Herbst what he was doing, and Herbst replied that the victim couldn't tell anyone what had happened.