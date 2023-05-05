ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "It's a little chilly today so people may think it's perfect for penguins but they're actually from South Africa and it's chilly for them as well," said Lehigh Valley Zoo's Cher Valataro, in front of the zoo's penguin exhibit.

"Have you ever seen a penguin before?," I asked 12-year-old Zaya.

Her smile could have lit up a room and she squealed in delight.

"She's so happy. She greets every day with joy. No questions she wants to have adventures with you. Wants to give you her love," said nurse Robin Coccagna.

Which the 12-year-old quickly showed by taking my and Valararo's hand as we started our walk through the zoo. Valataro gave us a special tour of the zoo's family.

Which included a face-to-face encounter with a curious giraffe and a sushi date throwing over food to their North American river otters.

"She likes to smile, she gets her whole body excited. She likes to hold hands and stuffed animals," Coccagna said.

She's one of three thousand Pennsylvania kids in foster care looking to be a part of a permanent pack.

Zaya does have medical needs.

She doesn't talk, uses a feeding tube and wheelchair but nurse Coccagna says it doesn't define Zaya. Families can be trained to handle those challenges, she added.

"Zaya is very stable and will have a long and wonderful life with lots of fun in it and we want to find someone to do that with," Coccagna said.

After the tour, the zoo presented Zaya with a stuffed animal otter. Her own adoption.

Now Zaya needs a lucky family to follow the same path.

To learn more about Zaya you can contact the Salvation Army Foster care and adoption.

Cori Schiffert is her case worker. cschiffert@northernchildren.org