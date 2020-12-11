It was a Turkey Week that never was for Easton High School's Class of 2021.
The time-honored tradition of bonfires and pep rallies and (hopefully) beating rival Phillipsburg was sidelined by the pandemic.
"If you're from Easton, if you've lived here even for like two years, you know how big of a deal turkey week is. It's something you look forward to starting in elementary school," said Maya Fonkeu, a member of the Easton class of 2020.
Fonkeu decided to bring back the ''Adopt a Senior' program for her friends in the Class of 2021.
Last spring, a group of parents and students collected gifts and gift cards for everyone in the senior class.
This holiday season, they're doing it again.
"For the seniors to miss out on that, it's just so heartbreaking, so we decided you know, hey, we've already got all these people who wanted to adopt 2020 seniors, let's just restart the page up and see who'd be willing, who'd be willing to adopt some 2021 seniors," Fonkeu said.
Using social media, they've found thousands of people to help. But still need adoptees for about 150 more kids.
"I think it's great that the community is really coming out and helping us have some bit of enjoyment throughout these hard times," said Gianna Frederick, a current senior.
Organizers plan to collect donations through Dec. 16 and hope to deliver the gifts before the holidays.
In the new year, they plan to do the same thing for graduation.
You can find more information on their Facebook page.