NAZARETH, Pa. - "Tell me what you love about horses," said Christina Coxe to 13-year-old Bella.

"For me, when I was angry or sad or depressed, I would go down to the horses. I would pet them, make me feel better a lot of the time," the girl said.

For Bella, that was years ago with a foster family. Today, she's with the 18-year-old mare named Rosie, a therapy horse at Nazareth-based Equi-librium. It's where Bella is brushing up on her grooming skills.

"She feels like she just rolled in mud," Bella said.

"She did. It rained. They like the mud," Coxe answered.

Coxe is the center's therapy director.

"Your horse isn't judging you. And they provide that sense of peace," she told the teen.

Bella is one of 3,000 foster kids in Pennsylvania looking for that sense of peace a permanent home can provide.

"It's making me calmer than I was. I was a little nervous," Bella said while grooming the horse.

"She will tell you what she is thinking. She is very demonstrative. She makes up her mind about something and she moves forward, which I think is a good thing as well," said case worker Marian Kolcun.

Bella is looking for the harnessed power of a stable family. For more on Bella or any other of our Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids, head to our website, wfmz.com.