"Why do you like possums?"
"They're just so cute."
It may sound like an odd question to 18-year-old Hailey, but appropriate at the Wildlands Conservancy near Emmaus.
Wildlife educator Arianna Kohler introduced their wildlife rescues, which include a surprisingly sweet snapping turtle named Munch.
Hailey needs a rescue, too. She's one of 3,000 kids in foster care in Pennsylvania looking for a forever home, one where this chef-to-be could do the cooking.
'Where do you want to open a restaurant?" I asked her.
"Somewhere in Honesdale," Hailey said.
"What do you want to call it?"
"Hailey's Restaurant," she said.
We first highlighted Hailey in December 2019, when she had her sights set on painting the perfect new family portrait.
She is still hoping to walk out of a group home.
"Some people say, 'Oh, she's 18. She got it,'" Hailey said.
"That's not the case?" I asked.
"No," she said.
She ages out of adoption eligibility at 21.
She wants "to have a family that I can have holidays with and everything," Hailey said.
Until then, she says, cooking is her coping skill.
"What do you think you'd cook for a family? What is the first meal you would make?"
"Spaghetti and meatballs, with garlic bread," Hailey said.
A rescue meal worth savoring.