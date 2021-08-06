COPLAY, Pa. - Inside The Bakery Nook in Coplay, Lehigh County, there's work to be done.
Owner Barry Kuntz is teaching 14-year-old Isiah and me the secret of baking the perfect chocolate chip cookie.
What's the first thing on the list? Brown sugar.
But with Isiah, you add a little bit of ham.
Isiah is one of 3,000 Pennsylvania kids in foster care hoping to be the missing ingredient for a permanent family.
After completing the measuring and mixing, the art of the scoop sets the scene for one giant Isiah-sized cookie.
For Isiah it's a peace offering of epic proportions to his foster brothers.
"I've been disrespectful to them. Calling them names and stuff. Stupid things. I wanted to make it up to them," Isiah said.
