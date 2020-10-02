In a pandemic when you have to social distance, and you're 12, there are few places better to be in early October than a pumpkin patch.

Miley found the great pumpkin while she and I were at Seiple Farms. Miley is one of more than 2,000 kids across in the state in foster care hoping to be picked by a permanent family.

"Miley is very easy to talk to. Very outgoing, a little bit of a country girl," said case worker Kimberly Hillman.

She loves country music.

"Do you like the song Chicken Fried?" I asked her.

"Yes. One of my favorites," she said.

This creative country girl is just as comfortable with a brush in her hand as she is with an animal at her fingertips. She's polite, too.

A picture perfect autumn morning. All Miley needs now is a family to go with it.

