In a pandemic when you have to social distance, and you're 12, there are few places better to be in early October than a pumpkin patch.
Miley found the great pumpkin while she and I were at Seiple Farms. Miley is one of more than 2,000 kids across in the state in foster care hoping to be picked by a permanent family.
"Miley is very easy to talk to. Very outgoing, a little bit of a country girl," said case worker Kimberly Hillman.
She loves country music.
"Do you like the song Chicken Fried?" I asked her.
"Yes. One of my favorites," she said.
This creative country girl is just as comfortable with a brush in her hand as she is with an animal at her fingertips. She's polite, too.
A picture perfect autumn morning. All Miley needs now is a family to go with it.