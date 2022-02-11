BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For 15-year-old Onya, getting onto the ice at Bethlehem's Steel Ice Center is a step out of her comfort zone. It's the teen's first time in skates and on the ice.
Steel Ice Center GM Angela Roesch Davis is leading our ice lesson. Before the rink the right match in footwear must be found.
Onya isn't only looking for the perfect fit with skates. She's trying to find the perfect fit in finding a family. She is one of more than 3,000 kids across the state in foster care or a group home needing to be adopted.
"She is a determined person, for one thing. She makes up her mind to do something and I can tell you it will be done," said case worker Marian Kolcun. "She's got a little bit of that adventure in her, that spirit in her."
For her first skate Onya is already moving in the right direction.
"Done more in your first day than most do in their first day ever," Davis said while on the ice.
Now Onya just needs a family to show off to.