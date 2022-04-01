Running down a dream and hoping to catch on with a permanent family. It's the game plan for 12-year-old Roberto, as he ran routes while I played quarterback during a game of catch.
"He loves sports. You will always find him with a ball in his hand," said case worker Janaeyah Reid.
"He's a little shy at first but once he builds trust with someone he opens up like a flower," she said.
But for those like Roberto finding a family has been just out of reach, similar to the pass tossed just over his head. He's one of 3,000 Pennsylvania kids in foster care hoping to be adopted.
"He really does rely heavily on his faith," Reid said.
After some initial defense with Roberto staying quiet, he soon put his faith in me while on the field. He's ready to be the MVP for a lucky family.
For more info on Robert or any of the Adopt Lehigh Valley kids you can head to our website wfmz.com and contact the Salvation Army in Allentown.