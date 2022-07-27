Wall Street loves to see a company exceed the financial guidance it provides to investors. Wednesday, ADP, the human capital management company with offices in Allentown, Scranton and Wayne, Pa. reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year. The results blew away the guidance the company provided a year earlier.

As a result, ADP’s stock was up 4.59% to $227.90 per share at mid-morning, near its 52-week high of $248.96.

In a statement, Don McGuire, ADP’s chief financial officer, observed, "Our fiscal 2022 financial results meaningfully exceeded our initial July 2021 guidance thanks to a healthy demand environment and strong execution across all ADP businesses."

Compared to last year’s fiscal fourth quarter, revenues increased 10% to $4.1 billion. Net earnings increased 16% to $625 million, and adjusted net earnings increased 22% to $626 million the company reported.

Adjusted EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) increased 21% to $819 million, representing an adjusted EBIT margin increase of 170 basis points in the quarter to 19.8%. Diluted EPS (Earnings Per Share) increased 19% to $1.50, and adjusted diluted EPS increased 25% to $1.50.

For the full year, ADP reported that revenues increased 10% to $16.5 billion. Net earnings increased 13% to $2.9 billion, and adjusted net earnings increased 15% to $3.0 billion.

Adjusted EBIT increased 14% to $3.9 billion, resulting in adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 90 basis points to 23.5%. Diluted EPS increased 15% to $7.00, and adjusted diluted EPS increased 16% to $7.01.

“Our strong fourth quarter was a fitting end to a very successful year," said Carlos Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, ADP. "Over the course of fiscal 2022, we consistently exceeded our revenue growth expectations driven by significant sales momentum and near-record client revenue retention. Demand for our HCM and HR outsourcing services remains robust amid the increasingly dynamic world of work, and we are proud of the important role we play as a partner to our nearly one million clients.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Segment Results

Employer Services – Employer Services offers a comprehensive range of global Human Capital Management and Human Resources Outsourcing solutions. Compared to last year, Employer Services revenues increased 8% on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant currency basis for the fourth quarter, and increased 8% on a reported basis and 8% on an organic constant currency basis for the fiscal year. Employer Services new business bookings increased 15% to $1.7 billion for the fiscal year.

Employer Services client revenue retention decreased to 92.1% for the fiscal year, from 92.2% in the previous year. Segment margin increased 140 basis points for the fourth quarter and increased 110 basis points for the fiscal year.

PEO Services – PEO (Professional Employer Organization) Services provides comprehensive employment administration outsourcing solutions. Compared to last year, PEO Services revenues increased 16% for the fourth quarter and increased 15% for the fiscal year. PEO Services segment margin increased 260 basis points for the fourth quarter and increased 80 basis points for the fiscal year

Interest on Funds Held for Clients – ADP maintains that the safety, liquidity, and diversification of ADP clients’ funds are the foremost objectives of the company’s investment strategy. Client funds are invested in accordance with ADP’s prudent and conservative investment guidelines, and most of the investment portfolio is rated AAA/AA.

Compared to last year, interest on funds held for clients increased 23% to $127 million for the fourth quarter and increased 7% to $452 million for the fiscal year. Average client funds balances increased 12% to $32.8 billion for the fourth quarter and increased 19% to $32.5 billion for the fiscal year. The average interest yield on client funds increased to 1.5% for the fourth quarter, from 1.4%, and decreased to 1.4% for the fiscal year, from 1.5%

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

“As we look ahead,” Rodriguez said,” we will remain focused on delivering cutting edge products, differentiated service, and an exceptional overall experience to enable our clients and their employees to reach their full potential."

McGuire added, "Our fiscal 2023 guidance anticipates continued solid revenue and bookings growth, as well as healthy margin improvement from client funds interest growth and operating leverage from ongoing productivity gains. We remain committed to investing in sales, technology and service to drive our sustained future growth."

The company expects revenue growth of 7% to 9% and adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 100 to 125 basis points. Diluted EPS growth is expected to be 13% to 16%, while adjusted diluted EPS growth should be 13% to 16%.

Employer Services revenue growth is projected to be 6% to 8%, with margin expansion of 175 to 200 basis points. Employer Services new business bookings growth should be 6% to 9%.

Revenue growth of 10% to 12% is projected for PEO Services. Margin should range from down 25 to up 25 basis points. PEO Services average worksite employee count growth is expected to be 8% to 10%.

Interest on funds held for clients is anticipated to be $720 to $740 million; this is based on anticipated growth in client funds balances of 4% to 6% and an average yield that is anticipated to increase to 2.2%. The total contribution from the client funds extended investment strategy should be $675 to $695 million.

ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) is a global technology company providing human capital management solutions including cloud-based human capital management solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, as well as business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise.