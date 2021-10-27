Where have all the American workers gone? The business news pages have been carrying this headline for the past few weeks.
If you analyze the fiscal 2022 first quarter report of ADP (Automated Data Processing), with offices in Allentown, Scranton and Wayne, Pa. providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, you will see that the company expects employees to return to work soon. ADP’s guidance for the 2022 fiscal year anticipates an average worksite employee count growth of 11% to 13% among the company’s clients.
That made Wall Street happy, and ADP’s stock was trading at a 52-week high mid-morning. The fact that the company showed positive results across the board in the fiscal first quarter also contributed to analysts’ happiness.
Compared to last year’s first quarter, revenues increased 10% to $3.8 billion. Net earnings increased 16% to $701 million, and adjusted net earnings increased 16% to $699 million. Diluted EPS (Earnings Per Share) increased 18% to $1.65, and adjusted diluted EPS increased 17% to $1.65
“This strong start to fiscal year 2022 reflects improving demand across all of our offerings as more employers partner with ADP for their HCM solutions," said Carlos Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, ADP, in a statement. "With strong outcomes in bookings, revenue retention, pays per control, and worksite employee growth, we are excited about our prospects for this fiscal year and beyond."
First Quarter Segment Results
Almost everything was up for ADP in the quarter.
Employer Services, which offers a comprehensive range of global HCM and Human Resources Outsourcing solutions, increased revenues 8% on a reported basis and 8% on an organic constant currency basis.
PEO (Professional Employer Organization) Services, which provides comprehensive employment administration outsourcing solutions, compared to last year's first quarter increased revenues 15%.
"First quarter revenue growth and margin performance exceeded our expectations for both our Employer Services and PEO segments, and we were pleased with the very strong growth in adjusted EBIT and net earnings," said Don McGuire, Chief Financial Officer, ADP.
Fiscal 2022 Outlook
Continued McGuire, "Our updated guidance reflects stronger revenue growth through the rest of the year compared to our prior outlook, combined with steady profitability, as we continue investment in sales, technology, and implementation in support of sustainable long-term growth."
ADP anticipates revenue growth of 7% to 8%; adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 50 to 75 basis points; diluted EPS growth of 10% to 12%; and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 11% to 13%.
Employer Services revenue growth of 5% to 6% is anticipated. Employer Services margin expansion should be 75 to 100 basis points and new business bookings growth should be 12% to 16%.
PEO Services revenue growth is expected to be 11% to 13%, excluding zero-margin benefits pass-throughs growth of 12% to 14%. Margin should decrease 50 basis points to flat and average worksite employee count growth should reach 11% to 13%.
ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) is a global company providing human capital management solutions including cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, as well as business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise.