UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - An adult and a child were killed in an early-morning crash on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, the coroner's office said.

A van and tractor-trailer were involved in the crash just before 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, just past the Summit Lawn exit, state police said.

The Lehigh County coroner's office was called to the scene.

The coroner's office said midday Monday there were two fatalities, an adult and a child, but did not release further details.

"Our office is aggressively working to provide an identification and notify the next-of-kin," said Dan Buglio, first deputy coroner, in a news release.

The crash closed two lanes of I-78 east for hours Monday, causing heavy delays through the morning commute.

