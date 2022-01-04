LYNN TWP., Pa. - Advance Auto Parts is hosting a hiring event at its distribution center in Lehigh County.
The hiring event will be held on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Interested applicants can visit the distribution center, which is located at 9755 Commerce Circle in Lynn Township.
Applicants will undergo a temperature screening and must answer a series of COVID-related questions prior to entering.
The company is looking to hire more than 100 motivated team members for warehouse associates roles across first, second and weekend shifts.
Select management positions are also available.
All positions include benefits, paid time off, bonus eligibility and more, with pay starting at $17.40.
Interested applicants who cannot make Advance’s hiring event may apply on the company’s website at advanceautoparts.jobs.
The company employs more than 360 team members at its facility.