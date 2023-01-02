SLATINGTON, Pa. - Hello 2023! For those Lehigh Valley women resolving to get outside more in the new year, a new, all-women's hiking group may just help you stay on track.

"I love the outdoors and I love adventure," Robin Ruhmel said.

Women of the Lehigh Valley: if your New Year's resolution involves getting in shape, getting outdoors or just meeting other interesting women like you: allow us to introduce you to the Lehigh Valley Women of Adventure!

"Every single person in that group has this untold story that's just so impactful," member Cathy Nelson said.

"Women lifting women," member Kristin Laudenslager said. "It's just been so important to me."

The all-women hiking group, formed less than a year ago, already has more than 250 members.

"And growing by the day," founder Jackie Seidman added. Siedman founded it last August.

"I lost my mom," she said. "She passed away at 90 years of age."

Shortly after that happened last February, Siedman says she was one of four women chosen by Dreamland Safari Tours as a winner of their Women’s Adventure Weekend out in Kanab, Utah. She says she came home with a new sense of purpose.

"As a little bit older female, I felt that I needed to do something for women around me who had like interests," she said.

Seidman started organizing hikes, some nearby:

"We hiked the Appalachian Trail," she said. "We frequent the Slatington Wildlife Center, of course, all the trails around the Lehigh Valley Zoo game preserve."

And others, farther away:

"There were 16 of us traveled out to Kanab, Utah," she said.

Seidman headed back to where it all began for her with other members of the group this past November. She says they're planning another trip there in 2023, as well as a trip to Acadia National Park.

Women in the group range in ages from 19 to 75.

"Barb is like 70," Laudenslager said. "And she had just gotten a new hip and was climbing red rocks in Utah. So, it's just amazing."

It's women of the Lehigh Valley, with a love for the outdoors, forming bonds.

"I mean, the hikes themselves were beautiful," Nelson said, "but the most memorable to me are the connections that we made with one another."

If you're interested in joining, you can connect through their Facebook page.

It's highly vetted and requires answering questions and "friending" the founder in order to prevent spam accounts.

"It's extremely important for me to protect the women," Seidman said. "When we post our meetups location and time, that it's not open to the public."