BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An advertising company is rallying support for Ukraine.
Adams Outdoor Advertising, which has an office in Bethlehem, has launched what it calls a "powerful campaign of unbridled love and optimism."
There are billboards across the Lehigh Valley showing Ukraine's national flower, the bright, yellow sunflower, bursting off a blue background. Those are also the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
The billboards are meant as a symbol of joy and peace during this difficult time.
They're also being shown in six other states.