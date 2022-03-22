BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An advertising company is rallying support for Ukraine.

Adams Outdoor Advertising, which has an office in Bethlehem, has launched what it calls a "powerful campaign of unbridled love and optimism."

There are billboards across the Lehigh Valley showing Ukraine's national flower, the bright, yellow sunflower, bursting off a blue background. Those are also the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The billboards are meant as a symbol of joy and peace during this difficult time.

They're also being shown in six other states.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you