EASTON, Pa. - Advocates and artists are bringing a tough topic to light through a unique creative project in Easton.

They were out along the Karl Stirner Arts Trail Thursday, pouring red sand into the cracks of the pavement.

The "Red Sand Project," as it's called, is a collaboration between Lafayette's Community Arts Program and the nonprofit group, Paza Tree of Life.

The red sand symbolizes indigenous women who went missing after they were forced into human sex trafficking, or those who have "fallen through the cracks," so to speak.

"It's not a declaration, it's not a threat. It's more of an open-ended opportunity to have a conversation about issues that are sometimes very difficult to have," said Karl Stirner Arts Trail Executive Director Jim Toia.

You can check out the display along the trail now through the entire month of November.

