ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Advocates from the community gathered at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest Wednesday morning to deliver a letter to the health network asking it not to send a comatose patient - who's an undocumented immigrant - back to her home country.

Immigrant activists claim the woman's family is unable to pay the growing medical bills, and because of that, LVHN is considering flying the wife and mother of two back to her native Dominican Republic as early as Wednesday to receive care there instead.

The immigrant advocacy group CASA says the woman has been in a coma after suffering complications from aneurysm surgery in late December.

The letter delivered Wednesday outlines what family and advocates are asking the hospital to do: to commit in writing that the hospital would not send the patient back to her home country; continue to provide health care until she can be safely transferred to a long-term care facility; and work with the family, advocates, and attorneys, who have already begun the process to identify an appropriate care facility for the patient.

A delegation of five advocates that included representatives from Free Migration Project, the Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition, Make the Road Pennsylvania, and Allentown City Council member Ce-Ce Gerlach.

Administrator of Public Safety and Emergency Operations Ryan Hay said he would deliver the letter to the hospital's administration on behalf of the advocates. The letter is addressed to Cedar Crest Hospital President Stephen Zieniewicz and Lehigh Valley Health Network President Brian Nester.

Advocates say the patient requires a high level of care and they fear transporting her to a facility in the Dominican Republic - something they refer to as "medical deportation" - could put her life at risk.

LVHN had sent us a statement in response, but it did not specifically address any of the allegations made by the activists. The hospital said it would be illegal to discuss patient matters publicly.

The statement said in part that LVHN "works tirelessly with patients and their families to ensure they receive appropriate care."

LVHN said Wednesday afternoon it could not provide additional information beyond its original statement, citing patient confidentiality.