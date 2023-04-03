35-year-old Kristen Voght works at the Clubhouse of Lehigh County, helping sufferers of mental illness and depression.

In 2016 she received her master's in counseling. It was a day most would celebrate.

"I felt a lot of I didn't deserve it. I felt like, I didn't work hard enough. Although I graduated with honors, I graduated on the Dean's list every semester. It just it didn't feel like it was enough. I felt like I wasn't worthy of what I was receiving that day," she said.

Voght, too, suffers from clinical depression, and her feelings are similar to what Pennsylvania's U.S. Senator John Fetterman told CBS Sunday Morning he felt, stepping on stage, after winning the most watched political race of 2022. Fetterman said even the love of his three kids couldn't get him out of bed on some mornings.

He credits his stay at Walter Reed Medical Center for his depression being in remission for the first time.

"It's such an isolating illness that a lot of people feel so alone, and feel that they're the odd man out and you hear Senator Fetterman speak about it, and to the point, they are like, 'that's me, that I can't get out of bed at times.' So, it's very impactful to hear that," said Connie Hammann.

However, Allentown-based Hammann of the Advocacy Alliance and Mental Health Association of Pennsylvania, says even with the senator's voice, the stigma of needing help remains.

As for Voght, who still struggles, seeking help isn't a stigma but a life-affirming search.

"I just, I want to be able to be happy. I know there's no such thing as a normal life but I'd like to live one, whatever that means," she said.