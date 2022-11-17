Patients with Aetna will continue to get in-network care at Lehigh Valley Health Network after the two groups came to an agreement.

The agreement, which will allow Aetna Commercial and Medicare members to remain in network, is effective immediately, according to a joint statement from LVHN and Aetna.

"Our top priority as we worked toward reaching an agreement remained our patients and members," according to the statement.

"The relationship between LVHN and Aetna is longstanding. We will continue to work together to serve our patients and members, and to deliver on our shared goal of improving health outcomes in our community."

LVHN had said it was ending its relationship with Aetna because of unpaid bills that had been stacking up since 2017. The health network had said Aetna routinely denies and delays claims, despite LVHN trying to resolve these issues.

If the two sides had not been able to come to an agreement, Aetna would have no longer have been accepted effective March 13, 2023.