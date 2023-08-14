BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The affidavit of probable cause for a Bethlehem man authorities say threatened to set off a bomb at Musikfest has been unsealed.

Authorities say the court paperwork for 53-year-old Robert Bowen was initially sealed to "protect the integrity of the investigation and to lessen alarm to the public."

According to the unsealed police affidavit, Bowen, who allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb at the festival, was addicted to methamphetamine and was making explosive devices at his house.

When Bowen was arrested, authorities said they found meth, heroin and other drugs, as well as a homemade shotgun, at his home on Wyandotte Street.

Investigators say Bowen made statements implying he intended to construct and detonate an improvised explosive at this year's Musikfest. However, they say no specific time or place were given.

A motive for the alleged threat is still unclear.