BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley region was recently ranked the 21st hottest housing market in the nation by Realtor.com, based on online interest and sale speed.

Three zip codes made the cut - 18017 (Bethlehem), 18064 (Nazareth), and 18104 (Allentown).

Bethlehem also made the Top 100 Best Places to Live in 2023 list by livability.com, based on criteria such as the economy, cost of living, amenities, transportation, education, and the environment.

"It's been great if you own a home already, or you have excess homes, or you know rentals - that you own - but if you're trying to get in as a first time homebuyer, you're competing with so many parties, it's very challenging," said real estate agent Bob Dandi with Remax Central, PA.

Dandi says the growing economy and quality of life have drawn many to the area.

"The Lehigh Valley has a very diversified employment base now of small to mid-size employers and with that being the case, it's really been a very attractive area to come to," Dandi said.

Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, says the region was ranked number 2 in the country among regions its size for new economic development.

However, affordability remains a top issue. The median listing price for homes in the Lehigh Valley in May was nearly $385,000.

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission says, currently, the region is short some 9,000 housing units.

"Well, I mean when you have population growth and desirability and people want to be in your market. That's obviously a positive thing, but with that comes a lot of competition for supply. It's simple rules of supply and demand," Cunningham said.